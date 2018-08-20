Kerala floods: Some Hyderabadis donate expired diapers

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Some Hyderabadis treated relief material collection as a spring cleaning session. Many volunteers at collection centres reported that they were being sent expired products and old clothes. In one such case, on Saturday, the Banjara Collection centre received a truck full of baby diapers.

At least in the beginning, the volunteers were jubilant to see that citizens had donated generously, but this happiness was short-lived. The diapers were way beyond their expiration date.

Centres across the city have also been observing a heavy influx of used clothes. “We had made it very clear that we wouldn’t take in used clothes because people would just send their used clothes,” said Akhil, a volunteer.

However, they also noted that many people had sent in large numbers of sanitary napkins as well. Sunitha Simon, organiser of ‘#HyderabadWithKerala’ campaign praised how many people were helping women keeping in mind their needs during menstruation cycles.