Home States Telangana

Kerala floods: Some Hyderabadis donate expired diapers

At least in the beginning, the volunteers were jubilant to see that citizens had donated generously, but this happiness was short-lived.

Published: 20th August 2018 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Some Hyderabadis treated relief material collection as a spring cleaning session. Many volunteers at collection centres reported that they were being sent expired products and old clothes. In one such case, on Saturday, the Banjara Collection centre received a truck full of baby diapers.

At least in the beginning, the volunteers were jubilant to see that citizens had donated generously, but this happiness was short-lived. The diapers were way beyond their expiration date.

Centres across the city have also been observing a heavy influx of used clothes. “We had made it very clear that we wouldn’t take in used clothes because people would just send their used clothes,” said Akhil, a volunteer.

However,  they also noted that many people had sent in large numbers of sanitary napkins as well. Sunitha Simon, organiser of ‘#HyderabadWithKerala’ campaign praised how many people were helping women keeping in mind their needs during menstruation cycles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Expired Diapers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony