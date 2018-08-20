Kerala floods: TruJet Airline to run free flights for 3 days to transport passengers, materials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TruJet, an Indian regional airline, is extending a helping hand to support flood-hit Kerala. Along with transporting flood relief material free of cost for three days, the airline has also come forward to carry stranded people free of cost to Chennai and Hyderabad.

“The special flights will airlift supplies, medicines, clothes, food and other relief materials collected by various government agencies, voluntary organizations and NGOs at Chennai and Hyderabad. They will then fly to Trivandrum for three consecutive days starting from August 21 to 23 (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday),”said Vishokman Singh, CEO, Truejet.

On these three days, the company will begin running flights at 5:30 am to Chennai with relief materials collected from Telangana. Later, the aircraft will leave to Trivandrum after loading material provided by Tamil Nadu government. The flood relief material will be handed over to Kerala Government officials. Returning from Trivandrum, the aircraft will carry passengers to Chennai and Hyderabad free of cost as per the passenger list provided by Kerala government.

The company said that they would transport 6 tonnes of relief material in these three days, and carry at least 65 passengers to Chennai and Hyderabad. “TrueJet is closely coordinating with Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala governments for this effort,” said Pandey.