NHAI delays widening of highway

Due to improper maintenance of Rajiv Rahadari State Highway, many pits have surfaced on the middle of the road at Thimmapur mandal in Karimnagar | Express

KHAMMAM: Delay by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in widening the Rudrampur to Bhadrachalam stretch of National Highway 30 is causing a bottleneck, slowing down the movement of traffic for riders travelling this route.

Keeping the increasing vehicular traffic from Vijayawada to Bhadrachalam on NH30 in mind, the State government decided to widen the road for which it divided the stretch into two packages from Vijayawada to Rudrampur, and from there, further to Bhadrachalam for which `170 crores and `180 crores were sanctioned respectively.

However, while the State government completed its job of road widening from Vijayawada to Rudrampur and handed it over to NHAI for maintenance, NHAI is yet to conduct road widening from Rudrampur to Bhadrachalam.

In fact, NHAI were supposed to completed by NHAI the road-widening works by March, which has been extended to December.