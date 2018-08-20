Home States Telangana

‘Raising medical college staff strength not enough’

The Medical Council of India’s decision to increase teacher-student ratio in medical colleges has garnered a mixed response from doctors and experts in the field.

Published: 20th August 2018 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Sadaf Aman
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Medical Council of India’s decision to increase the teacher-student ratio in medical colleges has garnered a mixed response from doctors and experts in the field. The MCI has decided to increase the ratio from 1:2 to 1:3 for professors and from 1:1 to 1:2 in the case of associate professors to overcome the shortage of teaching faculty in medical colleges. As per its estimates, nearly 30% of faculty positions in medical colleges in TS are lying vacant.

Dr T Narasinga Reddy, state president of Indian Medical Association, is of the view that the infrastructure in government colleges and the number of teachers are disproportionate and, despite facilities in these colleges, not enough seats are offered because of the faculty shortage.

On August 11 the MCI denied permission to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad, to offer MBBS course, primarily on account of shortage of teaching faculty. “TS has 18,000 seats for undergraduate courses and only 3,000 for PG courses. Almost 15,000 students never go for a higher degree. By increasing the teacher-student ratio, the number of PG seats will go up by three or four times and it will encourage students to study post-graduate courses, which, in turn, will improve the quality of healthcare and the number of doctors in the country,” said Reddy.

“An increase in the number of seats is welcome. At OGH, for instance, the number of seats has gone up from 20 to 40 but the infrastructure has not increased in the same proportion. There are still only two operation tables as there were when the number of students was 20,” said Dr Vijender, Telangana State Junior Doctors Association.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Medical College Medical Teachers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony