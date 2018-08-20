Shias seek Rs 5,000 each for facelift of Ashoorkhana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shia Muslims on Sunday urged the state government to give a grant-in-aid of `5,000 each to the Ashoorkhanas in the city for restoration work ahead of the upcoming month of Ramzan. “We have received a number of grievances from caretakers and management committees of Ashoorkhanas in Hyderabad and other places in the state, stating that they are unable to bear the expenses incurred during Muharram due to shortage of funds,” SJA Nadeem, advocate and president of Shia Companions wrote in a written representation to the Minority Welfare Board and the Waqf Board.

According to a gazette notification, there are 11,806 Ashoorkhanas in the state under the Waqf Board. The petitioners urged the state to grant `5,000 to 100 major Ashoorkhans in Hyderabad and to 50 in each district.

Earlier, the Anjuman-e-Mutawallian too had urged the state government to give more funds for the upkeep of the Ashoorkhanas. They had also asked all Mutawallis to start making proper arrangements. “Usually the preparations start in the eleventh hour. However, this year we are starting with enough time on our hands and have also approached the state government for funds,” Mir Abbas Ali Moosvi, president of the body, said. A few months ago, the roof of the Badshahi Ashoorkhana’s Naqqar Khana had collapsed.

Similarly, many other places like Hussaini Alam Ashoorkhana’s Kaman (arch), Shaik Faiz Kaman need attention. Muharram this year will commence on September 12. “Like Durga Puja in West Bengal and Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra, Muharram holds equal importance for people in this state. The state government should increase the funds,” he said.