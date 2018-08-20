Home States Telangana

Shias seek Rs 5,000 each for facelift of Ashoorkhana

According to a gazette notification, there are 11,806 Ashoorkhanas in the state under the Waqf Board.

Published: 20th August 2018 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shia Muslims on Sunday urged the state government to give a grant-in-aid of `5,000 each to the Ashoorkhanas in the city for restoration work ahead of the upcoming month of Ramzan. “We have received a number of grievances from caretakers and management committees of Ashoorkhanas in Hyderabad and other places in the state, stating that they are unable to bear the expenses incurred during Muharram due to shortage of funds,” SJA Nadeem, advocate and president of Shia Companions wrote in a written representation to the Minority Welfare Board and the Waqf Board.

According to a gazette notification, there are 11,806 Ashoorkhanas in the state under the Waqf Board. The petitioners urged the state to grant `5,000 to 100 major Ashoorkhans in Hyderabad and to 50 in each district.

Earlier, the Anjuman-e-Mutawallian too had urged the state government to give more funds for the upkeep of the Ashoorkhanas. They had also asked all Mutawallis to start making proper arrangements. “Usually the preparations start in the eleventh hour. However, this year we are starting with enough time on our hands and have also approached the state government for funds,” Mir Abbas Ali Moosvi, president of the body, said. A few months ago, the roof of the Badshahi Ashoorkhana’s Naqqar Khana had collapsed.

Similarly, many other places like Hussaini Alam Ashoorkhana’s Kaman (arch), Shaik Faiz Kaman need attention. Muharram this year will commence on September 12. “Like Durga Puja in West Bengal and Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra, Muharram holds equal importance for people in this state. The state government should increase the funds,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shia Muslims Ashoorkhanas Restoration

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony