Telangana Government to rescues two doctors from flood-hit Kerala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT Minister KT Rama Rao, came to the rescue of two medicos from the State, who were stranded in Kerala due to the floods. Mourya Raghav of Kothagudem and Saran Sarvani of Warangal were struck in their hostel in Kottayam district, after they were cut off from the rest of the world by the rising Meenachil river.

The medicos had graduated with an MBBS degree and had gone to Kerala for higher studies. They were working in the Government hospital at Kottayam and were residing in a private hostel at Gandhinagar in the city.

The two were unsuccessful at contacting local authorities so they instead informed their parents back home about their condition who in turn approached the Minister.

Rao immediately directed the collectors of Kothagudem and Warangal districts to get in touch with the stranded medicos and also update their families about their status. He also directed them to coordinate with the collector and superintendent of police of Kottayam district and ensure that the medicos were safe.

The district administrations swung into action and contacted Kottayam district authorities, after which local police teams rushed to the location to inquire about their safety and provide them help.

Kottayam district authorities informed Telangana officials that the girls were safe now. They informed the minister’s office that the medicos were safe and as it had stopped raining, transportation facilities were likely to resume in a couple of days.

“Their train tickets are already booked and they will begin their journey on Monday.” said the Minister’s office in a statement.

Nayini meets Kerala CM to hand over `25 cr

Hyderabad: Home Minister Nayini Narasimha Reddy handed over a cheque of `25 crore to Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday. “We have also sent 20 tonnes of milk powder worth `40 lakh worth, 50 RO purifiers and `50 lakh worth of food items for children in the State, Reddy said.

Warangal Urban collector sets up collection centres

Warangal: Warangal Urban collector Amrapali Kata has set up three collection points in total, at the collectorate, Subedar office and the Greater Warangal Corporation Office (GWMC). Kata appealed to the district’s people to donate generously.

K’nagar collector to set up donation camp today

Karimnagar: Karimnagar district administration on Sunday set up a relief material collection centre at the collectorate. Collector Sarfaraz Ahmed requested the employees to donate a day’s worth of salary. The donation programme will be held at 10 AM on Monday at the auditorium in the collectorate office.

Owaisi chips in with `16 L

AIMIM supremo announced `16 lakh for flood relief in Kerala Of this amount, `10 lakh would be spent on essential medicines. The amount will be deposited in the CMO Kerala Relief Fund on Monday through the party’s Majlis Charitable Trust. Owaisi also asked others to come forward and help the state which has been underwater for many days.

Pitching in

The parliamentary party of Telangana Rashtra Samithi has announced that its members of parliament would donate one month salary(`1 lakh) towards flood relief

The State government recently airlifted 50 reverse-osmosis plants, worth `2.5 crore from Begumpet airport

It has also sent 20 tonnes of milk powder worth `40 lakh and food

worth `50 lakh