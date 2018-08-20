Home States Telangana

TPCC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan calls teachers’ web counselling a farce

Published: 20th August 2018 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Sravan Dasoju (Twitter image, @sravandasoju)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s recent Hyderabad visit seems to have gone down well with Congress’ State cadre as leaders have launched an all-out attack against the TRS government.
In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TPCC chief spokesperson Dasoju Sravan alleged that web counselling had proved to be a farce with some teachers managing to get transfers of their choice by bribing officials.

He even levelled allegations that some teachers unions were also involved in corrupt practices. Deputy Chief Minister (education) Kadiam Srihari and commissioner of collegiate education Navin Mittal were hand-in-gloves in showing favouritism towards some teachers, he claimed. Explaining further, he stated: “Although the process was completed on June 30, transfers of degree college lecturers are still going on in the name of them being on duty.”

“As many as 142 transfers have been done under the same bracket and ‘inter-zonal postings’ were initiated. The commissioner of education and ‘friends’ of the education minister were behind these illegal transfers” he alleged.  

Uttam claims electoral list was being tampered with Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has alleged that names of thousands of Congress party workers and leaders in the State were being deleted from electoral list deliberately.  Addressing party workers on Sunday, Reddy directed party workers to check if their’s, their family members and neighbours’ names were or missing in the voters list and rectify the mistakes.

