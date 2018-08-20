Tungabhadra in spate, people anxious

By Express News Service

JOGULAMBA GADWAL: Huge inflows of flood water in the Tungabhadra river has become a cause of concern for people living along the banks and buffer zone of the river. The people of the area as yet to forget the fury of floods that devastated their lives nine years back. The officials of the river are releasing water to the downstream area from TB dam by opening all the 33 gates.

They have already vacated the lower rung areas of Kurnool district. The officials of the district have also alerted the residents of over 25 villages of Aija Rajoli, Alampur and Manavapadu mandals. The tahsildars of respective mandals, police and VROs are monitoring the situation on a round-the-clock basis.

The flood waters have already reached Pedda Vagu of Rajoli mandal creating panic among the residents of the mandal. Standing crops like cotton, chilly, tur and paddy have been damaged in the flood in the area. The intensity of floods went up on Thursday as the rains continued to lash the areas. The primary school located in SC colony of the mandal was inundated completely with the rainwater.

Speaking to Express on the issue, in-charge joint collector Venugopal said that the administration was on a high alert and monitoring the flood water inflows in the river continuously. “We have already asked the fishermen to not venture into the rivers. We have made announcements in this regard in all the villages,” he said.

Khammam

Low lying areas inundated with rainwater

Khammam: Most of the areas in Khammam town has been inundated due to rains. Commuters are having a tough time to ride their two-wheelers on the waterlogged roads. Rainwater has entered into Rikkabazar, Kamanbazar, bus stand centre and Mamillagudem in Khammam town. With all roads in Tanikella and Thummalapalli villages inundated with rainwater, public transportation to these areas has been cut off completely. About 1,000 acres of paddy crop has been submerged in rainwater. Meanwhile, the water level in Munneru river is increasing and many low lying areas have been submerged. People in these villages are living in a fear of grip and asking the government to come to their rescue.

Adilabad

Water level at Kaddam recedes

The discharge of water from Yellampalli and Kaddam projects continue even after the rains have stopped in the district. The Yellampalli project is receiving inflows of 24,684 cusecs, while simultaneously discharging 32,406 cusecs through their six open gates. The present water level of the project is 19.1196 tmc, as opposed to its full reservoir level (FRL) of 20.175 tmc. Kaddam project is receiving inflows up to 2,579 cusecs, while discharging 5,169 cusecs.The project’s current water level is 693.525 ft.

Adilabad

Collector Inspects relief camp

Adilabad district collector D Divya on Sunday visited rain relief camp in Echoda mandal headquarter market committee godown and assured them that they would be provided support from the government. About 300 people are staying in the camp. The district administration has been providing essentials commodities to people there.

Nizamabad

Inflows to scrap project reduced

The inflows to Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) decreased on Sunday. However, officials are optimistic about receiving inflows to reach water level of 50 tmcft by end of August. Rains in the catchment areas of SRSP in had brought the water level of the project to around 15 tmcft. However, since Saturday the intensity of rains weakened in all catchment areas of the SRSP.

Hyderabad

IMD issues heavy rainfall warning in several districts

Hyderabad: Most parts of southern and central Telangana received light to moderate rain on Sunday while it rained heavily in some parts of Kothagudem. The highest rainfall in the state was 125 mm at Aswaraopeta, followed by 110 mm at Dammapeta in Kothagudem district. In Hyderabad, the weather remained cloudy and almost all parts of the city received light rain. IMD issued a warning that heavy to very heavy rainfall might occur on Monday at isolated places in 16 districts: Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Sircilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Warangal, Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Suryapet, Nizamabad and Kamareddy.