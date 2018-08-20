Use amnesty, come back home: K T Rama Rao tells migrants stuck in UAE

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister for NRI Affairs K T Rama Rao on Sunday urged migrant workers from the state to avail the amnesty period declared by the UAE government. The country had recently announced that it would grant exit permits to immigrants who wished to leave the country and regularise residence of those staying illegally. The landmark programme for visa violators and illegal residents in the country, began on August 1 and is slated to continue till October 31.

As part of the scheme, passports of illegal immigrants will get exit clearance, albeit with a two-year ban on entry into the country afterwards. It also helps people whose passports have been confiscated by their kafeels(sponsors). In a press release, the NRI Affairs Minister on Sunday said, “Make use of the opportunity and return to India. Officials have been asked to coordinate with the Consulate General of India, Dubai and Indian Embassy, at Abu Dhabi, UAE for this purpose.”

When the Amnesty period was unveiled on August 1, Indian workers and housemaids were the first to arrive at the BLS Centre in Al Khaleej Centre in Dubai -- the place from where the scheme is being operated from. A report from Gulf News noted that the workers were mostly from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Most of them were reportedly unable to return home as their outpass had expired and they had to pay fines for visa violations.

Take for example, Lakshmi Devi Reddy, a housemaid who ran away from her employer because she wasn’t allowed to talk to her family more than once a month. Her outpass had expired in June and she is now hoping that the amnesty period would help her get home without issues.

Meanwhile the NRI affairs Department said it was collecting details from the Indian consulate in Dubai, Embassy in Abu Dhabi and from the migrants’ relates in the State. Authorities have established a helpline number for the migrants 094408 54433. They can also send an email to so_nri@telangana.gov.in. One can directly contact the consulate’s help desk hotline at +971 56-5463903 and email id: indiaindubai.amnesty@gmail.com.