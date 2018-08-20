Home States Telangana

Warangal patients referred to Hyderabad hospitals suffer the most

Driving along National Highway 163 is back breaking, barring the 50 km four lane stretch between Ghatkeshwar and Raigiri.

Published: 20th August 2018 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. ()

By Express News Service

WARANGAL/MAHABUBNAGAR/NIZAMABAD: Driving along National Highway 163 is backbreaking, barring the 50 km four-lane stretch between Ghatkeshwar and Raigiri. The road, which is overall in a bad shape, is riddled with potholes at several stretches.

Ironically, it’s one of the main stretch that connects seven Assembly constituencies -- Station Ghanpur, Wardhannapet, Parkal, Huzurabad, Husnabad, Aler, and Bhupalpally. The ongoing works to convert NH-163 into a four-lane highway has added to woes of commuters. It has drastically cut down space.  “Many times, Warangal patients diagnosed with serious health conditions are referred to Hyderabad. Earlier, it used to take me 1.5 hours to reach Hyderabad. But now, it takes about 2.5 hours,” says ambulance driver U Dayakar. “The delay can be fatal for some patients.”

The highway leaves a trail of blood in Mahbubnagar

National Highway-44 connecting the two major Information Technology hubs of India, Hyderabad and Bengaluru leaves a trail of death, injuries and destruction as it passes through the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district.

In a recent gory road accident on February 24 in Wanaparthy, 9 people died on the NH44. According to official sources, road accidents cause the death of around 300 people every year and around 2,000 people get injured in the erstwhile district, many of which occur on the NH 44.

NH-44 receives short shrift in Telangana

NH-44 is spread over a total of 310 km in Telangana between Hyderabad and Adilabad. Of the 310 kms, 150 km passes through erstwhile Nizamabad district. It is used by all persons who travel between Hyderabad and Nizamabad.

However, the condition of NH44 road is pathetic in many stretches and the ongoing monsoon rains have battered the road more. —Inputs from Anil Kumar, K Amruth Rao, MVK Sastry

Major road accidents at NH-44

January 28, 2015: Seven people were killed near Addakul Mandal Komareddiipally

June 14, 2015: Five people were killed in a car accident near Farookhanagar Mandal Chattapalli

February 7, 2016:  Seven people were killed in a road accident near Balanagar

March 26, 2016:  Eight people were killed in a road accident near Bhoothpur

November 12,  2017: Four laborers of Bandamidpillai were killed in Jadcherla

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana Highways

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony