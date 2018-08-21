Home States Telangana

BJP MLA Raja Singh Lodh​ taken into preventive custody in Hyderabad

The MLA had yesterday announced that he would sit on an indefinite fast demanding withdrawal of cases and stopping "illegal" transportation of cows and calves ahead of Bakrid.

Published: 21st August 2018 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA T Raja Singh Lodh was today taken into preventive custody here, even as he began his indefinite fast for withdrawal of 'fake cases' registered against him and some 'gau rakshaks.'

The MLA had yesterday announced that he would sit on an indefinite fast near Hyderabad Police Commissionerate from today, demanding withdrawal of cases and stopping "illegal" transportation of cows and calves ahead of Bakrid.

He alleged that police had registered "fake" FIRs against him and some 'gau rakshaks.'

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Goshamahal Division) M Narender Reddy said to avoid any law and order problem and as a precautionary measure, the MLA was taken into preventive custody while he was proceeding towards the Commissioner's Office.

Cases were registered against Singh and his followers last week for allegedly assaulting police officials and obstructing them from doing their job over their demands on shifting bulls to a local gaushala.

The MLA, who represents Goshamahal constituency, in a message on a social networking site, said he has commenced his fast, and will continue it even after police release him till his demands are met.

Singh had recently announced his resignation from BJP, with the objective of pursuing 'gau raksha' (cow protection).

The party is yet to accept the resignation.

He claimed that as part of his campaign over 1,100 cows and calves were rescued in the past 10 days from the city.

