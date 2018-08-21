Congress’ promise of Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver unrealistic, say experts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Desperate to unseat the KCR-led TRS government and ‘’capture’’ power in Telangana, the Congress appears to be promising the electorate the moon regardless of the feasibility of implementation of its assurances. One such assurance given by the main opposition party is a waiver of crop loans of any farmer up to Rs 2 lakh which, according to experts, is impracticable.

In addition to this, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy announced during a teleconference that the Congress, if voted to power, would give Asara old-age pension to both wife and husband in a family. He also assured that the age limit to get Asara pension would be reduced from 60 to 58 years. “Even the parents of government employees will get the Asara pension,” he said and announced that Asara pension would be given to toddy-tappers. He also reiterated the assurance that the Congress would provide dole to unemployed youths.

But analysts feel that Rs 2 lakh crop waiver scheme will not be feasible. According to sources in the finance department, the state’s monthly revenue is Rs 10,500 crore. Out of that, Rs 2,000 crore will go towards payment of interest on borrowings, another Rs 6,000 crore towards employees salaries and payment of Asara and other social security pensions. The state will then be left with only Rs 2,500 core in a month to meet day-to-day expenses like the purchase of medicines for government hospitals and for other pressing needs. Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao already made it clear that if the Congress waived Rs 2 lakh crop loan at one go, the state would be left with no offers for 20 months, even forgiving salaries to employees.

If the Asara pensions were given to two elders in each family and if the age of eligibility is reduced and if the benefit was extended to the parents of government employees, then the Asara bill would increase considerably, the sources said. However, on his part, the PCC president said his party would implement all its assurances if voted to power. He alleged that the TRS government failed to implement any of its assurances in four years.

Workers’ opinions to be considered: Uttam

Meanwhile, participating in a teleconference, Uttam Kumar Reddy said the selection of candidates for Assembly elections would be made only after considering the opinions of party workers. Those worked hard for the party would get a ticket, he assured and said the party high command would use the Sakthi App to identify potential candidates.

Congress leaders contribute for Kerala

Congress MPs, MLAs and MLCs contributed their one month’s salary towards the relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-hit Kerala. On behalf of the Congress Legislature Party, leader of opposition in the Assembly K Jana Reddy contributed Rs 1 lakh and leader of opposition in LC Mohammed Ali Shabbir contributed another Rs 1 lakh towards Kerala relief fund. TPCC treasurer Guduru Narayana Reddy donated Rs 1 lakh and former MP V Hanumantha Rao donated Rs 25,000.