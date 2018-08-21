HMDA begins work on e-auction of 95 plots

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has initiated the process for another major e-auctioning of developed plots and gifted private layouts. These include Uppal Bhagayat layout, which is touted to be the Pride of HMDA where 67 plots are up for sale in various localities.

As many as 82 developed plots and 13 plots within the HMDA approved private layout (gifted to HMDA), totalling 95 plots have been put on e-auction. Buyers wishing to purchase the plots can log on to www.hmda.gov.in or hmda.auctiontiger.net for more details. A brochure on tenders and auction of plots was released by minister KT Rama Rao on Monday.

HMDA metropolitan commissioner, T Chiranjeevulu said that 67 prime plots in Uppal Bhagayat, two in Attapur, six in Mailardevpally, two in Neknampur, and one each at Mushk Mahal in Attapur, Chandanagar, Nallagandla, Vanasthalipuram and Tellapur — totalling 82 plots — have been put up for online auction. Private layouts are at Anantharam in Bhongiri (2), Bachupally (2), Dulapally (7), Jalpally (2) — in all 13 plots. HMDA is aiming to net over `500 crores from the auction, Chiranjeevulu said.

For Uppal Bhagayat, a multi-purpose use zone, HMDA has fixed an upset price of `28,00 per sq.yd.

The last date for registration is September 6 and e-auction for Uppal Bhagayat plots will take place on September 8 and for others on September 9.

Bidders should pay `500 towards registration and an earnest money deposit (EMD) of 10 per cent of the estimated cost of the plot on the upset price. Upon confirmation of the allotment, the bidder has to pay 25 per cent of price within a week and the remaining 75 per cent EMD in next 60 days.

HMDA is also offering the option of instalments extending after 60 days, which may be paid over a year along with the certain rate of interest. It will issue the required affidavit or No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the successful bidder to enable him to obtain a bank loan and forward the registered sale deed directly to the bank.

