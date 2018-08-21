Hyderabad-based Malayali behind viral audio clip condemned

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabadi man is facing severe backlash on social media after his appeal on the flood situation in Kerala went viral. In the two-minute audio message, a person who identifies himself as Suresh Kochattil, claimed that he was stuck in Kochi due to floods. He goes on to say that most of the families affected due to the floods are “middle class, upper middle class or superbly rich.”

He claims they do not require any money or essential items, but only need skilled labourers like electricians and carpenters. “They don’t need money, they don’t need sanitary napkins, matchboxes, candles, they need nothing. Please don’t send stuff. They will just throw the stuff back at you if you try and going and giving them, they have massive egos,” he is heard saying.

According to his Facebook profile, Suresh is a social media member of the BJP IT Cell. Suresh is heard advising those wishing to contribute their money to send the same through Seva Bharathi, the charity arm of RSS. Later, Suresh himself posted a clarification: “...No one will know where the money will end up. Instead give it to the organizations that will do good work. My mention of Seva Bharathi seems to have ruffled many. While I am a member of BJP and the Sangh, my sympathies are naturally with Seva Bharathi,” he said.