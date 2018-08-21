Home States Telangana

Hyderabad-based Malayali behind viral audio clip condemned

In the two-minute audio message, a person who identifies himself as Suresh Kochattil, claimed that he was stuck in Kochi due to floods.

Published: 21st August 2018 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabadi man is facing severe backlash on social media after his appeal on the flood situation in Kerala went viral. In the two-minute audio message, a person who identifies himself as Suresh Kochattil, claimed that he was stuck in Kochi due to floods. He goes on to say that most of the families affected due to the floods are “middle class, upper middle class or superbly rich.”

He claims they do not require any money or essential items, but only need skilled labourers like electricians and carpenters. “They don’t need money, they don’t need sanitary napkins, matchboxes, candles, they need nothing. Please don’t send stuff. They will just throw the stuff back at you if you try and going and giving them, they have massive egos,” he is heard saying.

According to his Facebook profile, Suresh is a social media member of the BJP IT Cell. Suresh is heard advising those wishing to contribute their money to send the same through Seva Bharathi, the charity arm of RSS. Later, Suresh himself posted a clarification: “...No one will know where the money will end up. Instead give it to the organizations that will do good work. My mention of Seva Bharathi seems to have ruffled many. While I am a member of BJP and the Sangh, my sympathies are naturally with Seva Bharathi,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony