Owaisi slams Uttar Pradesh deputy CM for remark on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the general elections coming up in 2019, the contentious issue of constructing a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has once again come to the fore. On Monday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya for saying that if the issue gets stuck in the Supreme Court, then the Centre could opt for the legislative route in Parliament.

Owaisi said, “How can a responsible deputy Chief Minister of a state government make such sort of atrocious and obnoxious statement when the matter is pending in Supreme Court? He has no right to talk in this language.’’

“BJP and RSS are getting frustrated and they are trying to divert the attention of the youth from important issues like job creation, inflation, Kashmir, and immediate relief to Kerala,” Owaisi added.

The controversy began on Sunday when the Deputy Chief Minister said, “Either the judgment will come on time or there will be conclusion through dialogue, or the third option is to pass a law in parliament and get it done. At present, in Parliament, we do not have adequate strength. Even if we bring the matter in Lok Sabha, our strength in the Rajya Sabha is fewer, and it will definitely be defeated.”

“The Supreme Court will soon give its judgement. The day we have the strength, it will be constructively used and not misused,” Maurya added.

Owaisi supports Sidhu’s hug

“PM Narendra Modi also went to Pakistan to hug Pakistan Prime Minister,” AIMIM MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi said on Monday while voicing his support for Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s hug for Pakistani Army Chief. He also blamed Prime Minister Modi by citing the incident in Parliament when Congress chief Rahul Gandhi hugged the PM. “In Parliament also, he hugged Gandhi. Hugging is the new fashion.”

MIM MLAs discuss Laad Bazaar with MAUD principal secretary

Hyderabad: AIMIM MLAs, led by their Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, met municipal administration and urban development department’s principal secretary Arvind Kumar at the Secretariat here on Monday and discussed improvement of Laad Bazaar and a pedestrian bridge. Arvind Kumar instructed the officials to expedite the work on improving Laad Bazaar’s façade. He asked the officials to arrange a visit to Amritsar for the stake-holders so that they can have a first-hand knowledge of the improvements taken up there. He also asked the officials to ensure free flow of tourists which is affected by the ongoing works around Charminar.