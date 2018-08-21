Home States Telangana

Owaisi slams Uttar Pradesh deputy CM for remark on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

With the general elections coming up in 2019, the contentious issue of constructing a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has once again come to the fore.

Published: 21st August 2018 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the general elections coming up in 2019, the contentious issue of constructing a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has once again come to the fore. On Monday, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed UP deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya for saying that if the issue gets stuck in the Supreme Court, then the Centre could opt for the legislative route in Parliament.

Owaisi said, “How can a responsible deputy Chief Minister of a state government make such sort of atrocious and obnoxious statement when the matter is pending in Supreme Court? He has no right to talk in this language.’’

“BJP and RSS are getting frustrated and they are trying to divert the attention of the youth from important issues like job creation, inflation, Kashmir, and immediate relief to Kerala,” Owaisi added.

The controversy began on Sunday when the Deputy Chief Minister said, “Either the judgment will come on time or there will be conclusion through dialogue, or the third option is to pass a law in parliament and get it done. At present, in Parliament, we do not have adequate strength. Even if we bring the matter in Lok Sabha, our strength in the Rajya Sabha is fewer, and it will definitely be defeated.”

“The Supreme Court will soon give its judgement. The day we have the strength, it will be constructively used and not misused,” Maurya added.

Owaisi supports Sidhu’s hug

“PM Narendra Modi also went to Pakistan to hug Pakistan Prime Minister,” AIMIM MP from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi said on Monday while voicing his support for Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu’s hug for Pakistani Army Chief. He also blamed Prime Minister Modi by citing the incident in Parliament when Congress chief Rahul Gandhi hugged the PM. “In Parliament also, he hugged Gandhi. Hugging is the new fashion.”

MIM MLAs discuss Laad Bazaar with MAUD principal secretary

Hyderabad: AIMIM MLAs, led by their Assembly floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi, met municipal administration and urban development department’s principal secretary Arvind Kumar at the Secretariat here on Monday and discussed improvement of Laad Bazaar and a pedestrian bridge. Arvind Kumar instructed the officials to expedite the work on improving Laad Bazaar’s façade. He asked the officials to arrange a visit to Amritsar for the stake-holders so that they can have a first-hand knowledge of the improvements taken up  there. He also asked the officials to ensure free flow of tourists which is affected by the ongoing works around Charminar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayodhya Ram Mandir Asaduddin Owaisi UP Deputy CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony