Pregnant woman on the way to hospital dies as PHC lacked basic aid

Another pregnant woman belonging to Yelkapalli village in Kumrambheem district died on way to the hospital as the Bejjur primary health centre did not have the required facilities to handle her case.

Published: 21st August 2018

ASIFABAD: Another pregnant woman belonging to Yelkapalli village in Kumrambheem district died on way to the hospital as the Bejjur primary health centre did not have the required facilities to handle her case.

According to sources,  the woman Farzana Begum was taken to  Bejjur PHC after she developed labour pains at around 7.30 am on Monday. The woman was bleeding profusely. The nurse could not handle the high-risk case and due to lack of blood bank in Bejjur, she was referred to  Sirpur T community health centre, which is 55 km from Bejjur. She breathed her last before reaching Sirpur T.  

Farzana had her check-up on August 13 where it was found that her haemoglobin percentage was as low as 9 gms. With staffers of 108 Ambulance service on strike, the woman was taken in an auto to the PHC.
This is a second such incident in less than a week. Saritha, a nine-month-old pregnant woman of this mandal, had died while being rushed to Mancherial government hospital on Saturday.

Speaking to Express DMHO GC Subbarayuddu said since there is blood bank in the district, patients have to go to Mancherial government hospital.

