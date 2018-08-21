Rain fury keeps state on its toes

By Express News Service

While TS is extending a helping hand to flood-ravaged Kerala, rain-related problems are slowly creeping up back home too. While roads have turned into rivulets at several places, crop damage has also been reported from many districts. Several villages have been cut off

HYDERABAD: Heavy rains spelt doom for many farmers in the erstwhile Adilabad district. As per data available with agriculture department, standing cotton crop spread over an over a massive 97,000 acres and red gram crop over 8,200 acres has been damaged due to the heavy rains in erstwhile Adilabad — which presently consists of four districts Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal and Mancherial. IMD has also warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across all districts in the State on Tuesday.

As per the Telangana State Development Planning Society(TSDPS), Adilabad district received a huge 41 per cent higher rainfall than normal since the start of monsoon season on June 1, as it received 1,065.3 millimetre rainfall against the normal of 753.8 mm. In Asifabad and Mancherial the rains have been 17 per cent and 10 per cent more than normal respectively. In some of these districts, over the past few days there have been incidents of rainfall being recorded above 100 mm and even 200 mm. However, the situation is not same everywhere. In many districts with normal monsoon rainfall, the regular rains since past few days has brought cheer to the agriculture sector. As per Agriculture department statistics, the cropped area this Kharif season has increased in the state by 6 lakh acres compared to last year.

In a video conference chaired by Agriculture minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Monday, it was informed that of the potential 1.08 crore acres that can be cropped in Telangana as part of Kharif season, till now 94 lakh acres has been brought under cultivation in the state, which is 6 lakh acres more than last year.

The minister said that due to regular rains since past few days have resulted in an increase in water levels in the various reservoirs, dams, irrigation tanks and lakes in the state, which he said, will further increase area under Kharif cultivation in the state. He also said that the state government has been ensuring that farmers with insurance who incurred damages to crops are compensated and instructed agriculture department officials to ensure that all farmers enrol themselves in the Rythu Bhima scheme.

As per TSDPS, the overall rainfall in Telangana is normal as till Monday, the state recorded 527.9 mm rainfall whereas the normal is almost same, 521.5 mm. However, 8 districts in the state recorded deficit rainfall whereas 18 districts recorded normal rainfall and 5 districts recorded excess rainfall.

On Monday too, apart from erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, most districts recorded widespread light to moderate(2.5 mm to 64.4 mm) rainfall. However, some parts of Asifabad, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Nirmal received heavy rainfall.

Light showers bring traffic to standstill

Hyderabad: The Monday rush combined with showers brought the city to a standstill in the morning. Light rainfall was experienced at many places in the city. Most parts of Hyderabad recorded rainfall of less than 10 millimetre. The highest was in Balanagar, at 13 mm. Though it was light showers, poor road condition and traffic worsened the situation at many junctions. Traffic piled up on the road from Raidurg police station to Dargah, which is riddled with potholes. Similarly, about half-an-hour traffic delays were reported on the stretch between Kothaguda and Cyber tower. Despite GHMC rectifying many water stagnation points, the perennial problem continued at Shilparamam, Cyber city, BHEL and Madhapur which made navigation difficult for the motorists.

One-day package tour to srisailam

Hyderabad

Accord Priority to Monsoon Patrolling: Vinod Kumar yadav

South Central railway (SCR), General Manager, Vinod Kumar Yadav instructed officials to accord priority for monsoon precautions and to intensify the monsoon patrolling at all vulnerable areas. He instructed the officials to deploy special teams at all the water bodies, bridges to tackle any unusual situations and advised officials to make proactive action plans such as keeping optimal quantity of the material related to track fittings. The GM conducted a detailed review on safety, punctuality and freight loading etc at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on Monday along with principal heads of departments and divisional railway managers of all six divisions i.e. Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur and Nanded through video conference. He extensively reviewed the safety aspects including monsoon precautions, minor derailments, signal failures, weld failures and works related to station redevelopment, tree plantation and Unmanned level Crossings (UMLCs).

Nizamabad

Inflows in SRSP increase

In the last 24 hours, Nizamabad district has received an average rainfall of 40 mm, with the highest rainfall reported from Nizamabad south (86.4 mm) and the lowest from Morthad 10.5 mm. More than 600 cusecs of water from Singeetam minor irrigation project has been diverted into Nizamsagar canal. Officials said that three gates were lifted. Inflows in Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) on Monday evening increased from 8,000 cusecs to 54,000 cusecs.

Jagtial

Coal production in Karimnagar takes a hit

Vehicular traffic between Dharmapuri and Jagtial district headquarters isn’t moving, thanks to the inundated roads. Coal production has also come to a standstill at as many at four open cast mines following the heavy rains. Check dams have been constructed across the Manair river in Jammikunta. At a housing board colony at Jammikunta, waterlogging is causing problems for the residents. Cops have meanwhile been deployed on the NH 63 stretch to avoid untoward incidents.

Mahabubabad

vati vagu submerges roads in mahabubabad

In Mahabubabad town, most of the low-lying areas have been inundated. The overflowing Vati Vagu has submerged the road between Gudur & Kesamundram. People settled around Nizam Cheruvu are in a grip of fear as bunds of lake have developed cracks, and in a freak accident, if it breaks, the entire area will be submerged. In Etunagaram area of Bhupalpally district crops have been destroyed in large areas.

Sangareddy

Erstwhile Medak rejoices

While other districts are reeling under the rain fury, farmers in erstwhile Medak district have taken up agriculture works as rains have given them a fresh hope. The farmers have started sowing seeds for the second time. Officials have meanwhile said that the average cultivation in united Medak district was spread over 10 lakh hectares and cultivation is ongoing on almost 60 pc of land.

Nalgonda

Cotton in 300 acres destroyed

Cotton sown in around 300 acres in Nalgonda has been damaged in the recent rains that ravaged the State. Around 150 acres of cotton has been lost in Huzurnagar and Neredcharla mandals. Vemuluru bridge constructed between Lingagiri and Sarvaram is also damaged and vehicular traffic has gone wary. A house collapsed at Huzurnagar mandal headquarters on Sunday. However, no casualty was reported.

Khammam

Rain ravages erstwhile Khammam

Several villages in erstwhile Khammam district have been stranded with roads connecting them to towns and cities going under water. Till Monday, as many as six houses have reportedly collapsed at different places and officials have shifted over 200 families from low lying areas under Wyra reservoir to safer places. Meanwhile, officials of Taliperu project lifted 25 gates releasing 1.66 lakh cusecs of water into river Godavari.

Adilabad

Crop, property losses pegged at `120 crore

Adilabad district has registered a whopping `120 crore loss in the form of crops and property. The incessant rains have ravaged the district and left the populace devastated. Those living in remote and Agency areas are particularly hit. The rains have made most parts of the district inaccessible. A low-level bridge on Nagapur village in Utnoor mandal has been closed after it went under water. A house collapse in Chintaguda has left an old woman with minor injuries. As many as 1,272 persons in the district are taking shelter in 13 relief camps.