Rs 902-cr loans disbursed to SHGs: Jupally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that an amount of Rs 902 crore was already released to clear the dues towards ‘vaddileni runalu’ (interest-free loans) to women’s SHGs, PR and rural development minister Jupally Krishna Rao has requested the Union government to release Rs 339 crore more. He said in 2017-18 fiscal, government had given Rs 7,900 crore through Strinidhi to 1,74,46,000 thrift groups. In 2018-19, they set a target of providing Rs 8,800-crore loans to 3,23,770 women SHGs. Of that, Rs 2,000 crore has been disbursed so far.