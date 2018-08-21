Home States Telangana

Telangana to send 500 tonnes of rice to Kerala: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

The rice, worth Rs 1 crore, will be sent by road in 30 trucks on August 22

Published: 21st August 2018 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM KCR | File PTI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed the officials to send 500 tonnes of rice to flood-hit Kerala. Reacting to a request from Kerala government, the Chief Minister discussed with Civil Supplies Minister E Rajender, who in turn asked Civil Supplies Commissioner Akun Sabharwal to make arrangements to send 500 tonnes of rice, worth `1 crore, immediately. The rice will be sent by road, in 30 trucks, on August 22 from Hyderabad to Ernakulam.

Earlier in the day, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav flagged off a vehicle carrying 100 tonnes of cattle feed and 1.25 lakh doses of veterinary vaccines to Kerala. The poultry federation has donated `20 lakh. The State had already donated `25 crore financial help apart from reverse osmosis plants, 20 tonnes of milk powder and 100 tonnes of Balamrutham to Kerala. Panchayat Raj Minister Jupally Krishna Rao has donated one month salary towards relief in Kerala. In order to help Kerala, Telangana Legislative Council chairman V Swamy Goud is holding a meeting with MLCs on Wednesday at 1 pm at his chambers on the Council premises. All the TRS MLCs should attend the meeting, chief whip in the Council Paturi Sudhakar Reddy said in a release here on Monday.

Kerala CM thanks KCR
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi  Vijayan thanked the Telangana State government for donating `25 crore for flood relief operations in Kerala. Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday. “I would like to express my gratitude on behalf of the people of Kerala for your kind gesture in contributing `25 crore for the relief and rehabilitation in flood-affected areas in Kerala.

IAS officers donate 1-day pay
Telangana State IAS Officers’ Association has decided to contribute at least one-day salary of the  serving IAS officers to Chief Minister Relief Fund of Kerala as a contribution towards the rescue and rehabilitation work in flood-hit Kerala.  The IPS officers association of TS have also decided to contribute one-day salary for the cause.

