TRS leaders tear into PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy for remark on  K T Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders attacked PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy for his comments against IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao. Speaking to reporters here on Monday, animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the PCC chief could not show his face to the public and that was why he chose Facebook to interact with people. “The government fulfilled all the assurances given to the people. It even implemented the assurances that were not mentioned in the election manifesto.

The allegations of Uttam Kumar Reddy that the TRS did not implement a single assurance is wrong,” Yadav said and remarked that Uttam Kumar Reddy was not a leader at par with Rama Rao in any aspect. At another press meet, MLA Gadari Kishore and MLC Ramulu Naik refuted PCC president’s charge against the TRS government by saying, “Uttam called KT Rama Rao a bachcha. But Uttam should know that he is working for a bachcha Rahul Gandhi.”