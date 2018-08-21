Home States Telangana

TRS leaders tear into PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy for remark on  K T Rama Rao

TRS leaders attacked PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy for his comments against IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao.

Published: 21st August 2018 04:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 04:52 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Industries and Commerce Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | File)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leaders attacked PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy for his comments against IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao. Speaking to reporters here on Monday, animal husbandry minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the PCC chief could not show his face to the public and that was why he chose Facebook to interact with people. “The government fulfilled all the assurances given to the people. It even implemented the assurances that were not mentioned in the election manifesto.

The allegations of Uttam Kumar Reddy that the TRS did not implement a single assurance is wrong,” Yadav said and remarked that Uttam Kumar Reddy was not a leader at par with Rama Rao in any aspect. At another press meet, MLA Gadari Kishore and MLC Ramulu Naik refuted PCC president’s charge against the TRS government by saying, “Uttam called KT Rama Rao a bachcha. But Uttam should know that he is working for a bachcha Rahul Gandhi.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TRS N Uttam Kumar Reddy KT Rama Rao

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony