After preventive custody, Raja Singh released

BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Raja Singh, was detained at his residence on Tuesday morning after he threatened to hubger strike alleging inaction of police against slaughterhouses

Published: 22nd August 2018 05:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 05:04 AM   |  A+A-

BJP MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh being taken into custody in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Raja Singh, was detained at his residence on Tuesday morning after he threatened to start a hunger strike in front of the Hyderabad city police commissioner’s office at Basheerbagh. He was going on fast alleging inaction of police against slaughterhouses in the city and the persons involved. He was shifted to Bolarum police station amid tight security, where he was kept in detention till late Tuesday evening.

In a video message released by the MLA a few minutes before he was detained in the morning, he said police had cordoned his residential locality and they were waiting to arrest him. They had also informed Singh that he would be arrested if he steps out of home. He had also suggested that police should “doob maro” (drown and die) for their action on gau rakshaks.

“Shame on the police for giving protection to all those who are violating the law and killing cows. More shame for registering fake cases against gau rakshaks. Nothing will stop or threaten us and we will go ahead,” he said in the video.

The Goshamahal MLA added, “Even if the police arrest me, I will continue the strike in jail until my demands are met.” He also demanded action against the butchers in Old City who allegedly bought cows and calves for slaughter. It may be mentioned here that cases were registered against Raja Singh and gau rakshaks for allegedly assaulting police officers and obstructing them from doing their job on August 18.

