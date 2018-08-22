Congress Bus Yatra to resume from Sept 1, leaders to talk on Rafale deal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Pradesh Congress Committee’s next leg of Bus Yatra will start on September 1 and will continue till month-end. PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has conducted the yatra in 41 Assembly segments so far. This time, the PCC president will explain the Rafale scam to the people.

As the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was planning to go for early elections, the Congress decided to resume the Bus Yatra, Opposition leader in State Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir told reporters here on Tuesday. He said that they would invite AICC president Rahul Gandhi during the yatra and also invite Sonia Gandhi on the closing day of Bus Yatra on September 30. The Congress will constitute a sub-committee for Bus Yatra and another committee for preparations. Congress leaders Damodar Reddy, Maheswar Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, SA Sampath would finalise the route map. The route of Bus Yatra will be finalised in two days. Shabbir Ali alleged that all the roads in Hyderabad were in bad condition and one could not travel with speed above 10 km/hr on city roads.

Speaking to reporters, Congress deputy floor leader in the State Legislative Assembly T Jeevan Reddy demanded that the state government should pay minimum wages to sanitation workers. He recalled that sanitation staff workers were in a strike from July 28. Jeevan Reddy demanded that the government should pay `12,000 monthly wages to sanitation workers and also implement EPF facility. Spokesperson Dasoju Sravan alleged that large-scale irregularities had taken place in the transfers of lecturers and teachers in the state.