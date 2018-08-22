Home States Telangana

Early poll? CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to hold meeting with ministers today

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao convened a emergency meeting with ministers on Wednesday, in the wake of speculations of early polls to the State Assembly.

Published: 22nd August 2018 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao| File PTI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao convened an emergency meeting with ministers on Wednesday, in the wake of speculations of early polls to the State Assembly. According to sources, the Chief Minister has invited all the ministers, who are available in the city to Pragathi Bhavan for a meeting on Wednesday evening.

Sources said that it was not a Cabinet meeting. “It is an informal meeting with some ministers. The Chief Minister is likely to discuss the current political situation in the state,” sources said.  With the farming activity in full swing, the State government is experiencing a “feel good factor,” which might figure in the meeting with the ministers and they may also discuss of going to polls in advance, sources said.

The Chief Minister has already announced the convening of Pragathi Nivedika meeting on September 2 with 25 lakh people and also declared that he would also announce the names of Assembly candidates. However, due to heavy rains, the farming community was busy with agricultural operations.  “Since mobilising a large number of people to the proposed TRS meeting would be difficult, the Chief Minister may discuss the same with ministers and take a decision whether to hold the meet on September 2 or postpone it,” the sources said.

Seeks feedback

Besides, the Chief Minister would also like to take the feedback from the ministers on the recently launched schemes including Kanti Velugu, farmers’ insurance and economic support scheme to BCs,  the sources said

