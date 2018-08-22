Home States Telangana

Hyderabad High Court concerned over Musi encroachments

Expressing concern at the prevailing conditions surrounding Musi river, a division bench of Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday said that the corporation was acting accordingly.

Hyderabad High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern at the prevailing conditions surrounding Musi river, a division bench of Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday said that the corporation (Musi River Front Development Corporation) which was meant for the revival of Musi river was not acting accordingly. In fact, the river was shrinking in the name of beautification by allowing construction of pathways on its sides. Sometimes the stents do not work if the veins leading to the heart are closed with cholesterol and needs bypass surgery”, the bench observed.

The bench comprising Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice V Ramasubramanian was dealing with the PIL filed by G Ramanath Karunakar, a social worker of the city, seeking direction to the Telangana government to take steps for shifting the existing Mahatma Gandhi bus station to some other place and to protect the river from encroachments.

During the course of the hearing, the bench expressed its displeasure at Musi River Front development corporation for its failure to do legitimate duty in protecting the river. The bench referred to the recent floods in Kerala and the prevailing situation of the state rivers.

It appears that the GHMC, HMDA and other officials concerned were behaving like mute spectators to the illegal encroachments by private persons in and around Musi river, the bench noted. The bench directed the registry to tag the present case with the PILs pending on the same issue before the court and adjourned the case by two weeks.

