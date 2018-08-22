K T Ramarao launches apps for engineers to monitor civic work

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Task Electronic Assessment and Monitoring Application (TEAM app) brought out by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were launched by Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), KT Rama Rao on Tuesday. The launch was attended by GHMC mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar and GHMC commisisoner B Janardhan Reddy.

It is a web and tab-based application. TEAM is an online work recording and monitoring system and will be used by more than 600 engineers of GHMC. The engineers will record and monitor all the work online as and when executed.

The advantages include overcoming the present challenges of physical measurement books, dynamic reporting which helps in smart monitoring of the work, efficient record management, navigation integrated app for engineers to go to the location of inspection, geo-tagging of work which will avoid duplication, and many more. As many as 10,000 projects per annum will be recorded online which will saves more than four lakh sheets of paper per annum. The phase II of the application is in development stage, GHMC officials said.