Home States Telangana

Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project : NGT dismisses plea for inspection

In a major relief to Telangana government, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has refused to constitute a committee to inspect the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project on-site works.

Published: 22nd August 2018 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Irrigation minister Harish Rao, along with deputy Speaker Padma Devender Reddy, celebrate after the inauguration of 139 MW pump at package 8 (Laxmipur) of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project in Karimnagar district. | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to Telangana government, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has refused to constitute a committee to inspect the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project on-site works. A petition filed by Hayatuddin in this regard was dismissed by the a two-member NGT bench on Tuesday.

Hayatuddin went to NGT with a request for cancellation of all the permissions accorded by the Central government for KLIS.  He filed another petition seeking constitution of an inquiry committee with experts to look into the aspects of illegal construction of the project. The NGT refused to constitute an expert committee to send the teams to project sites, and dismissed the petition. When the courts dismissed all the cases against KLIS, the NGT could not take up the matter for further enquiry, the tribunal’s bench said.
According to the information furnished by irrigation officials, who attended the NGT cases in Delhi, the NGT dismissed the case OA No. 372. The petitioner wanted the tribunal to appoint an enquiry committee to inspect the KLIS works.

However, the NGT bench felt that KLIS got all the required permissions and there was no need to inspect the works at ground level and refused to constitute the enquiry committee. When the Supreme Court rejected the cases against Kaleshwaram, where was the further need for a probe by NGT, the bench headed by justice Raghavendra Rathode wondered. The tribunal, however, posted another petition seeking cancellation of environment and forest clearances for KLIS to September 17.

“It is a good omen, the NGT dismissed an important case today. The NGT bench also commented that there was no need for further inquiry into KLIS when it obtained all permissions like environment, forest and hydrology clearances,” said engineer-in-chief B Hariram, who attended the NGT case, said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project NGT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games