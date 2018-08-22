Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project : NGT dismisses plea for inspection

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to Telangana government, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has refused to constitute a committee to inspect the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project on-site works. A petition filed by Hayatuddin in this regard was dismissed by the a two-member NGT bench on Tuesday.

Hayatuddin went to NGT with a request for cancellation of all the permissions accorded by the Central government for KLIS. He filed another petition seeking constitution of an inquiry committee with experts to look into the aspects of illegal construction of the project. The NGT refused to constitute an expert committee to send the teams to project sites, and dismissed the petition. When the courts dismissed all the cases against KLIS, the NGT could not take up the matter for further enquiry, the tribunal’s bench said.

According to the information furnished by irrigation officials, who attended the NGT cases in Delhi, the NGT dismissed the case OA No. 372. The petitioner wanted the tribunal to appoint an enquiry committee to inspect the KLIS works.

However, the NGT bench felt that KLIS got all the required permissions and there was no need to inspect the works at ground level and refused to constitute the enquiry committee. When the Supreme Court rejected the cases against Kaleshwaram, where was the further need for a probe by NGT, the bench headed by justice Raghavendra Rathode wondered. The tribunal, however, posted another petition seeking cancellation of environment and forest clearances for KLIS to September 17.

“It is a good omen, the NGT dismissed an important case today. The NGT bench also commented that there was no need for further inquiry into KLIS when it obtained all permissions like environment, forest and hydrology clearances,” said engineer-in-chief B Hariram, who attended the NGT case, said.