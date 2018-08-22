Monsoon didn’t treat Telangana equally

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Until August 21, recorded rainfall in TS was 559.0 mm, which is barely more than the yearly average rainfall of 527.3 mm. According to IMD, only certain districts recorded rain in ‘large excess’ and data shows that the southwest monsoon has been ‘normal’ for TS. This too does not paint an accurate picture since many districts got less-than-normal rainfall.

Interestingly, erstwhile districts of Mahbubnagar, Ranga Reddy and Hyderabad recorded deficient rainfall compared to rest of Telangana, according to the TS Development Planning Society (DPS). Sangareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Yadgir-Bhongir, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Hyderabad, and Vikarabad recorded an average of about 27 mm less than the actual rainfall.