South Central Railway takes up ‘Join Hands For Kerala’ mission

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Indian Railways has taken up the task of providing free transport for aid and relief material to the flood-affected Kerala state. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal directed that all efforts be rendered to help trans-ship relief material free, to render succour to the people of Kerala, reeling under nature’s fury.

South Central Railway has accordingly, taken up mission “Join Hands for Kerala” to reach out to the people of the flood-affected state.SCR General Manager Vinod Kumar Yadav took the initiative and setup a comprehensive implementing machinery all over the zone and is personally monitoring the task.