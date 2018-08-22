Survivors of trafficking to help rebuild Kerala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As help pours in for Kerala from practically all quarters of the society, here is another story cutting across gender roles and stigma. To help the flood-ravaged state, 20 women carpenters and welders will be heading to Kerala this week.

What makes this team of women is not just the unusual choice of profession but also the fact that they all are survivors of trafficking. These 20 women who eke a living in the city of Hyderabad were rescued over the years and learnt the trade during rehab. “These women themselves came upto me and said they would want to help the worst affected places in the state. I couldn’t contain my joy,” said Sunitha Krishnan of Prajwala, where these survivors underwent the training and rehab.The women have decided to render help free of cost. For this they would be forgoing their livelihood of over a month and helping the community get back on its feet.