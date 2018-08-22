Home States Telangana

Survivors of trafficking to help rebuild Kerala

To help the flood-ravaged state, 20 women carpenters and welders will be heading to Kerala this week.

Published: 22nd August 2018 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As help pours in for Kerala from practically all quarters of the society, here is another story cutting across gender roles and stigma. To help the flood-ravaged state, 20 women carpenters and welders will be heading to Kerala this week.

What makes this team of women is not just the unusual choice of profession but also the fact that they all are survivors of trafficking. These 20 women who eke a living in the city of Hyderabad were rescued over the years and learnt the trade during rehab. “These women themselves came upto me and said they would want to help the worst affected places in the state. I couldn’t contain my joy,” said Sunitha Krishnan of Prajwala, where these survivors underwent the training and rehab.The women have decided to render help free of cost. For this they would be forgoing their livelihood of over a month and helping the community get back on its feet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games