Two tribal women stripped naked, confined in farmhouse for three days by employer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two tribals -- a widow and her friend -- were allegedly confined in a farmhouse for three days after being stripped naked and beaten up by their employer at Nakkalabanda village in Mahbubnagar district. The employer Khurshid had kept the victims - K Ramesh (23) and Bujji (30) in his farmhouse, after they did not turn up for work for three days. The issue came into light after the duo, managed to escape and approached the police.

According to police, Ramesh and his friend Bujji, were engaged by Khurshid to work in his farmhouse located at Nakkalabanda village around six months ago. He had paid them `30,000 each as advance and since then, they were coming to work every day. Till August 13, they were regular for work, after which they did not come. Khurshid tried to reach out to them, but there was no response.

On August 17, when Khurshid came to know that Bujji was in a hospital, he went there and put her in his vehicle and forcefully brought her to his farmhouse. Knowing this, Ramesh also rushed to the farmhouse in the night.

Ramesh told police that as soon as he reached the farmhouse, Khurshid thrashed him and locked him up in the room. He also said that Khurshid had beat up Bujji and passed derogatory remarks against them based on their caste.

On Sunday, Bujji managed to set herself free and also freed Ramesh from the locked room and they escaped from the farmhouse. Khurshid was not there at that time. They later approached Jadcherla police and lodged a complaint.

G Balaraju, Circle Inspector, Jadcherla police station, said based on a complaint by Ramesh, a case under charges of wrongful confinement, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and also under SC& ST act was registered against Khurshid.