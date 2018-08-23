Home States Telangana

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announces 27 per cent profit share to Singareni workers 

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao directs payment of pending perks to officers, wants SCCL to foray into the sand, granite mining.

Published: 23rd August 2018 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao| File PTI

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced a 27 per cent share to workers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in the profit made by the company during the financial year 2017-18.

He instructed the company chairman and managing director that the share should be increased to 27 per cent from 25 per cent which was given last year. Rao also said that the performance-related pay (PRP), which had been due for the last eight years to officers, should also be paid immediately. He assured SCCL officers that the government would allot land to them in Hyderabad for constructing houses. He further announced `10 lakh interest-free loan facility to officers and other employees, as in the case of workers, for building houses. 

The approach of separating the management and workers as two different entities had to be done away with immediately, he said. A delegation of Coal Mines Officers Association members and TBGKS leaders, led by TBGKS honorary chairperson and MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha, met the chief minister at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday. The Singareni officers presented a cheque for `1 crore to the CM Relief Fund for the welfare of ex-servicemen. In a brief interaction with the SCCL staff, Rao said that Singareni had the experience and expertise in mining for over 120  years. Even in adverse circumstances and in different climates it has a knack of delivering goods. 

With the rich experience it had in extracting coal from underground, the company should move forward and expand its operations to other mining areas, he suggested. Already, SCCL has forayed into the power sector and is producing thermal and solar power. 

“The Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s expertise should be utilised to extract the sand and granite reserves which are available in abundance in the state. The government is also thinking of entrusting the responsibility of mining in Bayyaram mines to Singareni collieries. The company should come out with a study paper on areas into which it can diversify. It should embark on multifarious activities on the strength of its experience, expertise and working methodology,” the chief minister suggested.

K Chandrasekhar Rao

