Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to present TRS progress report on Sept 2

At a marathon meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday, which 18 ministers attended, Rao sought the views of his cabinet colleagues about what they thought about going for early polls.

Chandrasekhara Rao

Telangana CM, K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid speculations of the State going for early polls, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday elicited the views of his cabinet colleagues on whether or not it would be beneficial for the TRS even as Rao himself gave no indications about going in for early elections.

At a marathon meeting at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday, which 18 ministers attended, Rao sought the views of his cabinet colleagues about what they thought about going for early polls. Some of the ministers were understood to have informed him that there was no need for the early poll as the TRS would romp home with thumping majority whenever elections were held.

Meanwhile,  the Chief Minister has also decided to convene TRS Legislature and Parliamentary Party meeting at Telangana Bhavan on August 24. It was also decided that on September 2, the TRS will hold ‘Pragati Nivedana Sabha’, a massive public meeting at Kongara Kalan village in Rangareddy district. 

About 25 lakh people are expected to attend the public meeting where the TRS leadership would present a progress report on its achievements in the past four years. The report card will include various developmental and welfare activities including Rythu Bandhu, which was not included in the party’s manifesto. “We have already identified 1,600 acres at Kongara Kalan, near the Outer Ring Road, for conducting the massive public meeting. Party leaders should begin preparations for the public meeting from Thursday itself,” the Chief Minister said. 

TRSLP, TRSPP joint meet tomorrow
KCR has decided to convene a joint meeting of TRS Legislature Party and TRS Parliamentary Party on August 24.  He will have an elaborate discussion with party MPs, MLAs and MLCs on the current political situation.

