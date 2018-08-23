Chilkalguda: Toddler falls off terrace, 12-year-old girl dies while trying to save her

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a heart-wrenching incident, two girls died after falling from the terrace of a residential complex at Railway Quarters in Chilkalguda on Tuesday evening. While 18-month-old D Sriya fell accidentally, 12-year-old D Pallavi lost balance while trying to rescue the toddler. Parents of both the children are railway employees.

Himabindu, an eyewitness who resides in the opposite block, says she saw both of them fall. “Sriya first slipped over the parapet wall and Pallavi was trying to save her. Before I could shout out for help Sriya fell down and moments later Pallavi also fell after her,” she told Express. Though the terrace has a door, it’s left unlocked and is easily accessed by children.

The children fell from a parapet wall on the terrace that is at a height of about 2.5 metres from the ground. Sriya landed on the bonnet of a car parked in front of the block and died on the spot. She had suffered severe injuries to her head. Pallavi landed a few metres away with severe injuries. She was rushed to railway hospital and from there to a private hospital, where she succumbed.

Police said Pallavi landed to her left side and her limbs and face had been injured. “Based on a complaint from Sriya’s father, a case of suspicious death has been registered. Based on the autopsy report and other evidences, the investigation will proceed.” he said. There are no CCTV cameras in the vicinity that could help police analyse what exactly happened.

Terrace doors need to be locked: Police chief

In June, after medical aspirant Jasleen Kaur Saluja killed herself by jumping from the terrace of a commercial building, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar appealed to owners of buildings and resident welfare associations to ensure that doors to terraces are kept locked to avoid accidental or suicidal deaths.