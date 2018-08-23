GHMC Act: HC asks TS to file counter
HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court issued notice to the Telangana government for filing counter affidavit in the PIL filed challenging the amendments made recently by the state government to the Acts of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), municipalities and municipal corporations which allegedly empowers the state government to have control over the State Election Commission regarding conduct of elections.