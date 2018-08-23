HC allows officials to rebuild razed building

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Realising the mistake of demolishing a sports complex, which was built legally on a private land, the revenue authorities of Ameenpur village in Sangareddy district have come forward to reconstruct the complex at their own cost in order to avoid legal problems. And, the High Court has allowed reconstruction.

Justice SV Bhatt was dealing with a petition filed by DCS Sporting Pvt Ltd challenging the demolition of the sports complex. Petitioner’s counsel RN Hemendranath Reddy said officials had not followed due legal process in demolishing the structures.