Hyderabad High Court seeks government report on use of sirens by political leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court has directed the Telangana government to respond to the PIL which seeks direction to it to take steps to control, prevent and ban the usage of sirens and hooters by the heads of all government departments as well as by politicians and self-proclaimed VIPs in the state, particularly in the capital city.

The bench of chief justice TBN Radhakrishnan and justice V Ramasubramanian passed this order on Tuesday on the PIL filed by Vineet Dhanda, an advocate here, seeking direction to the authorities concerned to implement the orders/guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in the case of Abhay Singh vs State of Uttar Pradesh in letter and spirit.

The petitioner submitted that the central government had banned usage of beacons by government officials and politicians with effect from May 1, 2017. Ignoring the ban and flouting the Supreme Court guidelines, politicians and self-proclaimed VIPs have been by using sirens to get the green signal at the traffic signals and causing unbearable noise pollution to the residents as well as to the motorists, he pointed out. The petitioner sought implementation of the Supreme Court orders wherein it ruled that vehicles fitted with red beacons would be allowed only for the constitutional authorities and limited classes of the high functionary, thus restricting the unrestrained use of red beacons as a symbol of VIP culture.

Besides banning the use of red beacon light with flashers on all vehicles except those used by high dignitaries holding the constitutional post, the apex court also banned pressure horns, multiple sounds emitting horns and musical horns in vehicles. It said only during emergency situations can blue lights be fitted on ambulances, police, Army and fire-tender vehicles and used, he noted. The bench directed the government counsel to submit the guidelines by the Supreme Court and the central government and other relevant material before the court and adjourned the hearing by two weeks.