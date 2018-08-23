Home States Telangana

Show-&-tell is Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao's poll mantra this year

Most politicians accord a lot of importance to publicity and advertisements. However, irrigation minister Harish Rao seems to be someone who begs to differ.

Published: 23rd August 2018 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 03:38 AM   |  A+A-

Irrigation minister T Harish Rao.

By Krishna P
Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Most politicians accord a lot of importance to publicity and advertisements. However, irrigation minister Harish Rao seems to be someone who begs to differ. Rao, an MLA from Siddipet, has been employing a new technique to promote and publicise development and welfare programmes. Instead of showing the people pictures of how successful the programmes have been, he chooses to take them to various locations, such as irrigation projects, so that they may see progress with their own eyes. Rao seems to hope that these people tell others about what they see — after all, nobody can discount the power of word-of-mouth publicity.

Talks of early elections have already become the topic of animated discussions in political circles. Harish Rao, perhaps hoping to consolidate support in Siddipet, is touring the constituency on a regular basis. His recent and most potent weapon, however, seems to be ‘Pragathi Yatra’ in which he chooses ten people from the town with whom he holds discussions about various programmes. Later, while he tours and reviews works in the district, he takes these people with him and explains to them the plans, expenditure and other details. Rao also makes it a point to monitor and announce progress made in each ward on a fortnightly basis. 

The minister’s efforts seem to have worked well. Many of these ‘chosen ones’ are deeply impressed by the end of the day. In the last three weeks, Rao has taken people to various locations such as irrigation projects and community swimming pools. He has also taken them while reviewing progress on town’s under-construction ring road and double bedroom houses. Ranga Chary, one of the men on a tour, said that ‘the double bedroom houses looked like they belonged in a private gated community’.   

A TRS member, familiar with Rao’s way of functioning said that Rao truly believed in his strategy of reaching out to the people directly. “In the 2014 elections, he won Siddipet with 95,878 votes. If he continues getting goodwill like this, his vote margin will only increase,” he said.

