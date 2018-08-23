Telangana government demands more SDRF funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government too joined the flood-hit Kerala and Karnataka in demanding more disaster management funds for the states. The state government has sought more Central funds for Telangana towards State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF). “We have prepared a letter seeking enhancement of SDRF funds to Telangana. The latter would be submitted to Fifteenth Finance Commission,” sources in Secretariat said. Kerala has demanded more Central funds for relief operations and Karnataka Chief Minister HDK recently wrote to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh seeking the increase in SDRF allocations.

Sources said the allocation of SDRF to Telangana was now `317 crore, which would not be sufficient when there were heavy rains. The officials recalled that when the state sought `700 crore for relief last year, the Centre released just `54.8 crore. “Telangana is a new state and it required huge funds, in case of any natural calamity. The SDRF to should be increased at least 10 times,” said the official sources.