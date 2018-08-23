Vajpayee’s ashes to be immersed in Telangana rivers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s ashes reached Hyderabad on Wednesday. BJP workers received the ashes at Shamshabad airport and took them to the party office in Nampally in a rally. According to party sources, Vajpayee’s ashes will be immersed in four rivers in Telangana. Former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya and MLA Chintala Ramachadra Reddy will immerse the ashes in Musi river near Anantagiri and BJP national secretary P Muralidhar Rao will immerse them in Krishna near Vadapalli in Nalgonda district on August 23. MLA G Kishan Reddy will immerse the ashes in Tungabhadra river near Alampur and BJP state president K Laxman will do the same in the Godavari near Basara on August 24.