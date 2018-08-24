Former minister DK Aruna stoutly opposes Jaipal Reddy for Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The infighting among senior Congress leaders over the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha seat has come out in the open after former minister DK Aruna opposed fielding former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy from the constituency in the next election. “The Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha Congress ticket should not be given to Jaipal Reddy. Any powerful leader from Backward Classes should be given the party ticket,” she demanded here on Thursday.

At at time the PCC is planning to announce candidates early for the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats, Aruna’s statement exposed the differences in the party in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district. “I have political differences with Jaipal Reddy.

The differences are due to the age gap,” Aruna admitted. While opposing Reddy’s candidature, Aruna said that some aspirants may become disappointed by denial of ticket and the party high command should console them. She, however, said that she had no differences with A Revanth Reddy who switched his loyalties from the TDP to the Congress recently. She claimed that the TRS was very weak in Mahbubnagar district and suggested to the PCC to act swiftly to cash in on the situation. To a question, Aruna said that she had not so far asked the high command to give party ticket to her daughter.

Aruna said Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to the city breathed a new life into the party in the state. “Now, many leaders from other parties are willing to join the Congress,” she said.

AD PHOTO BLUNDER: Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, PCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and MLAs DK Aruna and N Padmavathi demanded that the state government take action against the advertising agency which changed the photo of the husband of a model in a recent advertisement issued by the government. The government released the advertisement with a photo of Nagaraju stating that he was a happy farmer but he did not have a single acre of land, the Congress leaders alleged.

“The TRS is hoodwinking the people and the entire country with its false advertisements,” they.

He also said that poll alliances were possible in the state and there would be no problem for the Congress to ally with TDP.