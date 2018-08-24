HC stays fee hike for PG medical courses

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court on Thursday suspended for two weeks implementation of GO 78 issued by the Telangana government enhancing the fee for the super speciality post-graduate courses in private and unaided medical colleges in the state.

The bench, comprising justices V Ramasubramanian and J Uma Devi, passed the interim order on the petition filed by Dr Y Anil Reddy, a medical student, urging the court to set aside the impugned GO wherein the fee was enhanced to `25 lakh in private and unaided medical colleges.

The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the government has enhanced the fee, vide GO 78 issued by the state medical and health department on August 14 without any recommendation from the fee regulatory committee concerned. In fact, the issue pertaining to the said GO was kept a secret and not kept in the public domain The government’s decision was intended to benefit some private colleges, he pointed out.

‘GO was kept secret’

