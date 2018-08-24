Huge inflows raise Nagarjuna Sagar Project reservoir levels

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With heavy rains occurring again in the upper riparian states, the Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) is getting huge inflows of Krishna river water and it is likely to be filled up this week. On Thursday, the inflow at Srisailam was 3.20 lakh cusecs and the same was being released downstream through the gates. The inflow at Nagarjuna Sagar was 2.90 lakh cusecs and the reservoir was just short of 82 tmcft of water to become full.

According to officials, the flows from Almatti and Tungabhadra were good on Thursday too. While, the flow from Almatti dam in Karnataka was 1,35,200 cusecs, the flow from Tungabhadra was 50,656 cusecs. “If the present level of water flows into the state continue for one week, the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir will become full to the brim,” official sources said. Stare energy minister G Jagadish Reddy released 1000 cusecs of water to left canal at Pottichelma of Nagarjunasagar on Thursday.

Farming in full swing

According to report released by the Agriculture department on Thursday, farming operations are in full swing in the state. Transplantation of paddy is in progress. Sowing of rain-fed crops like, jowar, bajra, maize, ragi, groundnut, sesamum, pulse crops, soybean and cotton has almost been completed.

The report stated that maize has been attacked by fall armyworm in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, and Medak. Cotton was attacked by pink boll worm in Medak, Vikarabad and Adilabad.

Rythu Bhima

Agriculture principal secretary C Parthasarathy said on Thursday that 224 farmers, who enrolled for Rythu Bhima, died. The government submitted claims of 188 farmers and LIC paid `5 lakh each to nominees of 146 farmers.