Nod for zonal system: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to be in Delhi today

KCR felt the response from Centre on pending issues had been lukewarm and he will meet PM again for the same

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will leave for New Delhi on Friday evening after having a meeting with his party MPs and MLAs. Rao will stay in Delhi for a couple of days and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Besides, the Chief Minister will also meet several Union Ministers to discuss various pending issues relating to the state. The Chief Minister is of the view that despite several appeals from the state government, the response from the Centre has been not as expected, according to a release from the CMO issued on Thursday.

The important among all is the long-pending approval of the Zonal system to be created in Telangana. Due to the non-clearance of the zonal system, there is a delay in the recruitment of panchayat secretaries and other government posts. Rao hoped that the Prime Minister would take personal initiative to see that the Central Government accorded clearance to the zonal system immediately.

Chief advisor to government Rajiv Sharma is currently in Delhi and monitoring the issues related to the state. Rao will discuss with the Prime Minister and other ministers, in addition to zonal system, other subjects like FRBM Act, release of `450 crore for the development of backward districts, release of Central share of interest on the loans to be given to women societies and farmers, bifurcation of High Court, funds for Regional Ring Road and allotment of defence land for constructing the new Secretariat building.

Rao is likely to express his dissatisfaction with PM over the indifferent attitude of the Central government towards the problems of the state. Chief secretary SK Joshi, finance secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and principal secretary to CM Narsing Rao will accompany Rao.

BCFC’s chairman appointed
The CM on Thursday appointed Pujarula Shambaiah of Nakrekal mandal of Nalgonda district as chairman of Telangana State BC Finance Corporation. The CM also instructed the officials concerned to allocate land and funds for the construction of Perika Community Bhavan in Hyderabad. 

