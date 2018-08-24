Home States Telangana

Police Martyr statue to be made from 270 tonne stone

A massive granite stone from Telangana will become a commemorative statue for police martyrs at the National Police Museum (NPM) in New Delhi.

Published: 24th August 2018 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A massive granite stone from Telangana will become a commemorative statue for police martyrs at the National Police Museum (NPM) in New Delhi. The 31 feet by 10 feet wide single piece of stone weighing 270 tonnes from Khammam will be carved into a memorial for police martyrs in Delhi, said P Naresh Reddy, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Khammam district.

The task of setting up the first-ever National Police Museum up and running it has been entrusted to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) by the Ministry of Home Affairs. “A ten-member IB team from Delhi arrived in Hyderabad a few days ago and will ferry the stone back by road in a container escorted by special police. It will take around 20 days for the vehicle to reach its destination. A DSP rank of the officer will oversee transportation,” said Naresh Reddy. A few days ago, during a meeting of police representatives from every state and senior IB officials, held in Delhi, to deliberate on the exhibits to be put up on display at the museum it was decided that a massive statue of police martyrs would also be installed.

“Following this senior IB official in Delhi verified the quality of granite stones of suppliers from more than 15 states. Later it was the Telangana police who assisted the IB officials in identifying a massive granite stone in Khammam district. It passed the check and will soon be turned into the police martyr stoopam (commemorative statue) to be set up in the new national police museum in Delhi,’’ the DSP, told Express.
The stone is being procured by Gayatri Granites from Khammam district and has passed all tests conducted by experts and will soon be taken to Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the NPM in New Delhi on October 21, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

