Ration dealers’ commissions increased

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana government announced that commissions of Fair Price Shop dealers in the State will be paid in accordance to the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

Finance and civil supplies minister Etela Rajender on Tuesday met with members of ration dealers associations at the Secretariat and later announced a hike in commission from `0.20 to `0.70 per kilogram rice and agreed to release pending arrears as well. This a major win for the FPS dealers who had been waging a battle against the government with this very demand for a long time.

The minister said the 70 paise was as prescribed under the NFSA, out of which 35 paise would be paid by the Centre, and 35 paise by the State. The new commission will be paid from September 1, he added. There are 17000 ration dealers and 1.91 crores beneficiaries in the state. Rajender also announced that beneficiaries, who were getting 4 kg of rice per person, would get an extra kilogram from September.

Earlier a sub-committee of ministers held several meetings and discussed the recurring expenditure for the State with regard to a hike in commissions.