Chief Electrical Inspector GoI inspects Hyderabad Metro Stations

HYDERABAD: The Chief Electrical Inspector, Government of India (CEIG) for Hyderabad Metro Rail project, DVS Raju has inspected 33 kV and 415V indoor substations in four Hyderabad Metro Rail stations from Madhura Nagar, Yousufguda, Jubilee Hills Road : No 5 and Jubilee Check Post.

These stations are part of Corridor-III (Ameerpet to Hitech City stretch) of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project. This inspection is a part of the process for according the sanction for Energisation of stations which will facilitate the testing and commissioning activities of Railway Systems like Signalling, Telecommunications and Automatic Fare Collection etc. in this section.

The above Metro Rail Stations receive power at 33 kV voltage from 132/33/25 kV Receiving Substation (RSS) located at Yousufguda and Uppal.

After the inspection, DVS Raju, said the commissioning of these Auxiliary Substations in Metro stations will further boost the progress and hasten up the completion of Metro Rail section between Ameerpet and Jubilee Check Post of Corridor-III.

“ This is an important development for Corridor-III. The commissioning of these Four Stations (Madhura Nagar to Jubilee Check Post) auxiliary power supply is made available from Ameerpet to Jubilee Check Post.” L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited, Managing Director, K V B Reddy said.