Dana Kishore takes over as GHMC chief

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The newly appointed GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore said he would continue all the developmental works and projects which are under progress such as Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), double bedroom houses (2BHK) and another ongoing project with the cooperation of the GHMC elected body and will be accessible to the people to address their grievances.

‘’I will try to live up to the expectations of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao who are striving hard for developing the city as a global city,’’ Dana Kishore told Express, hours after the State Government issued orders appointing him to the top post.

Apart from holding the Full Additional Charge (FAC) of HMWSSB, Dana Kishore will also be Secretary to Government, Minorities Welfare Department, until further orders are issued.

Meanwhile, HMDA Commissioner T Chiranjeevulu has been transferred and posted as Commissioner and Inspector General, Registration and Stamps, relieving Vakati Karuna from full additional charge of the Registrations and Stamps.

The transfers of Janardhan Reddy and Chiranjeevulu was on the cards as they are going to complete nearly three years in office in October this year. Janardhan Reddy joined GHMC on October 31, 2015 while Chiranjeevulu joined HMDA on October 31, 2015.

Janardhan Reddy, who is also the District Election Officer (DEO) of Hyderabad District, has to move out as per the rules of Election Commission of India (ECI). An officer who complete three years in office, is not entitled to conduct polls as DEO. Reddy said that development works which are in various stages would be expedited.

Janardhan Reddy has a new role

GHMC Commissioner B Janardhan Reddy was transferred as Metropolitan Commissioner of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority