Eight Congress leaders face disciplinary action

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Chairman of Disciplinary Action Committee of TPCC M Kodanda Reddy issued show-cause notices to eight Congress members of Municipal Corporation of Ramagundam for voting for TRS on Friday. During no-confidence motion of MCR mayor Konkati Laxminarayana and deputy mayor Sanganti Shanker held on August 2, the Congress members voted for TRS.

TPCC disciplinary action committee received complaint from Ramagundam party members about anti-party activities of eight corporators. Kodanda Reddy asked members to provide explanation within a week. If they failed to do so, action would be taken against them. The members are Vengala Padma Latha, Kolani Kavitha, Kolipaka Sujatha, Taniparti Gopal Rao, Mahankali Swamy, Peddali Prakash, Dontula Lingam and Marelli Susheela.

