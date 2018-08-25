Home States Telangana

‘Filariasis root-cause of skin infections in Kalwala village’

It may be recalled that around five cases of filariasis were reported in the village, all of which have seen no improvement despite the patients undergoing extensive treatment.

Published: 25th August 2018 03:55 AM

By Anil Kumar
Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: In a shocking revelation, a recent investigation conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control (NICD), New Delhi along with a team of doctors from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Telangana has revealed that filariasis (present in the form of Acute Dermato- lymphangio-adenitis (ADLA)) is the main predisposing factor (60%) for skin and soft tissue infections (SSTIs) in Kalwala village. A preliminary report with several recommendations was submitted to Mahabubabad DMHO on Thursday.   

In view of the severity of the problem and following reports in the media, a team headed by Dr Maramraj Kiran Kumar, Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer and Public Health specialist from NICD, visited the village and collected blood samples of the patients to conduct epidemiological investigation. The microbiological examination of the collected blood samples and wound swabs were conducted at Sir Ronald Ross Institute (Fever hospital) in Hyderabad.

According to Dr Kiran Kumar, 34 cases of SSTIs including four necrotising fasciitis cases were identified in the village. He said that  lower limbs were the most commonly affected body parts in most people that accounted to 97 per cent.

Dr Kiran Kumar stated that the poor health care programmes in the village, with respect to home-based lymphedema (limb swelling) management, probably contributed to many cases of SSTIs in the village.

Suggestions
Posting of a medical officer at Inugurthy PHC at the earliest and training paramedical staff of Kalwala village.
Implementation of Mass drug administration with DEC and Albendazole) and Morbidity management measures as part of government’s Filariasis program in Kalwala.

