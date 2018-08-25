HC bench upholds single judge order on engg colleges fee issue

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday upheld the order of a single judge who directed the Telangana higher education department to fix Rs 1.6 lakh and Rs 1.37 lakh per annum as tuition fee for Vasavi college of engineering and Sreenidhi institute of science technology, respectively.

The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Ramesh Ranganathan was dismissing the appeals filed by the principal secretary to higher education and Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) against the single judge order.

Earlier, the single judge while finding fault with the recommendation of the TAFRC in fixing Rs 97,000 as tuition fee for Vasavi engineering college for the block period (academic year) 2016-17 to 2018-19 for BE/ B.Tech courses, directed the authorities concerned to fix Rs 1.6 lakh as tuition. In the case of Sreenidhi institute, the judge directed to fix Rs 1.37 lakh towards tuition fee. Aggrieved with the same, the government moved appeals before the division bench last year.