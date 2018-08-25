Home States Telangana

HC bench upholds single judge order on engg colleges fee issue

A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday upheld the order of a single judge who directed the Telangana higher education department to fix Rs 1.6 lakh and Rs 1.37 lakh per annum as tuitio

Published: 25th August 2018 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 03:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday upheld the order of a single judge who directed the Telangana higher education department to fix Rs 1.6 lakh and Rs 1.37 lakh per annum as tuition fee for Vasavi college of engineering and Sreenidhi institute of science technology, respectively.

The bench of Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and Justice Ramesh Ranganathan was dismissing the appeals filed by the principal secretary to higher education and Telangana Admissions and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) against the single judge order.

Earlier, the single judge while finding fault with the recommendation of the TAFRC in fixing Rs 97,000 as tuition fee for Vasavi engineering college for the block period (academic year) 2016-17 to 2018-19 for BE/ B.Tech courses, directed the authorities concerned to fix Rs 1.6 lakh as tuition. In the case of Sreenidhi institute, the judge directed to fix Rs 1.37 lakh towards tuition fee. Aggrieved with the same, the government moved appeals before the division bench last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat